Business
Naira continues free-fall, slumps to N881.88/$1 at official window
The free-fall of the naira continued unabated at both the official and parallel markets on Tuesday.
The Nigerian currency depreciated by 7.63% to close at N881.88/$1 in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window.
This represents a N67.28 decline in the local currency compared to the N814.60 it closed on Monday.
The intraday high recorded was N1159/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N458/$1.
READ ALSO: Naira rises against dollar at official window, trades at N750/$1, $1140/$1 at parallel market
According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $118.06 million, representing a 17.99% increase compared to the previous day.
Similarly, the naira weakened in the parallel market where forex is sold unofficially.
The exchange rate was N1160/$1, while peer-to-peer traders were quoted at N1163.18/$1.
For the second day running, the naira maintained the same rate against the Pound, Euro and the Canadian dollar at ₦1,460/£1, ₦1,177.85/€1 and N900/CA$1 respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...