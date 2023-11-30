Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 30, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. ‘We airlifted N1.2bn to Fayose before 2014 Ekiti governorship election,’ Obanikoro tells court
A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how N1.219bn cash was airlifted to support former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in 2014.Read more
2. Tinubu’s 2024 budget lacks detailed plans for economic revival – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the 2024 budget proposal presented by President Bola Tinubu.Read more
3. NNPP petitions EU, US, others over Appeal Court ruling on Kano election
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has petitioned the European Union (EU), the United States, and the rest of the international over the Court of Appeal ruling that sacked Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano State.Read more
4. Court orders Betta Edu to provide details of N535.8m spent on school feeding
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Betta Edu, to release details of how the sum of N535.8 million was expended on feeding of school children during COVID-19 lockdown.Read more
5. President Tinubu targets 3.76% economic growth in 2024 fiscal year
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, revealed that his administration is targeting a 3.76 per cent economic growth in the next fiscal year.Read more
6. No point challenging outcome of Kogi guber, APC owns judiciary —Dino Melaye
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 off-cycle election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he will not challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the state election petition tribunal.Read more
7. CBN orders banks to comply with Supreme Court ruling on old naira notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday that the old naira notes will remain legal tender of the country till further notice.Read more
8. AfDB lowers growth forecast for Nigeria, others
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has lowered its short to medium-term macroeconomic forecast for Africa, for 2023 and 2024 to 3.4% and 3.8%, from 4.0% and 4.3% respectively.Read more
9. Mob attacks INEC office in Kogi
An angry mob on Wednesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kogi State.Read more
10. Arsenal win Champions League group with Lens thrashing
Premier League side Arsenal reached Champions League knockout stages as group winners following a 6-0 thrashing of French club Lens.Read more
