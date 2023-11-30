Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘We airlifted N1.2bn to Fayose before 2014 Ekiti governorship election,’ Obanikoro tells court

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how N1.219bn cash was airlifted to support former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in 2014.Read more

2. Tinubu’s 2024 budget lacks detailed plans for economic revival – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the 2024 budget proposal presented by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. NNPP petitions EU, US, others over Appeal Court ruling on Kano election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has petitioned the European Union (EU), the United States, and the rest of the international over the Court of Appeal ruling that sacked Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano State.Read more

4. Court orders Betta Edu to provide details of N535.8m spent on school feeding

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Betta Edu, to release details of how the sum of N535.8 million was expended on feeding of school children during COVID-19 lockdown.Read more

5. President Tinubu targets 3.76% economic growth in 2024 fiscal year

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, revealed that his administration is targeting a 3.76 per cent economic growth in the next fiscal year.Read more ⁣

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

6. No point challenging outcome of Kogi guber, APC owns judiciary —Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 off-cycle election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he will not challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the state election petition tribunal.Read more

7. CBN orders banks to comply with Supreme Court ruling on old naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday that the old naira notes will remain legal tender of the country till further notice.Read more

8. AfDB lowers growth forecast for Nigeria, others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has lowered its short to medium-term macroeconomic forecast for Africa, for 2023 and 2024 to 3.4% and 3.8%, from 4.0% and 4.3% respectively.Read more

9. Mob attacks INEC office in Kogi

An angry mob on Wednesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kogi State.Read more

10. Arsenal win Champions League group with Lens thrashing

Premier League side Arsenal reached Champions League knockout stages as group winners following a 6-0 thrashing of French club Lens.Read more

