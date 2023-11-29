Mob attacks INEC office in Kogi

An angry mob on Wednesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kogi State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Dr. Hale Longpet, who confirmed the development in a statement titled: “Siege on the INEC State Headquarters in Lokoja,” said the mob barricaded all entrances to the office and stopped staff from carrying out routine duties.

He added that the timely intervention of military officers calmed the situation.

The development may not be unconnected with the delay in the release of materials used for the November 11 governorship election by the commission.

The state governorship election petitions tribunal on November 25 gave INEC 48 hours to issue certified copies of materials used for the election to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It also ordered INEC to allow SDP’s forensic experts to examine some electoral materials in the state.

The commission on November 12 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, as the winner of the election after he polled 446,237 votes to defeat his SDP rival, Murtala Ajaka, who garnered 259,052 votes in the exercise.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, finished in distant third with 46,362 votes.

The statement read: “The siege also prevented attorneys representing political parties involved in the recent off-cycle governorship election from inspecting documents/materials used in the election.

“The security agencies have assured us that they will maintain normalcy on our premises.”

