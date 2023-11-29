‘We airlifted N1.2bn to Fayose before 2014 Ekiti governorship election,’ Obanikoro tells court

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how N1.219bn cash was airlifted to support former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in 2014.

The former governor is standing trial for alleged money laundering to the tune of N6.9 billion.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, on an 11-count charge of money laundering and stealing of public funds.

Obanikoro, who was led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu (SAN), said the money was airlifted to Fayose due to the inability of Diamond Bank to handle a huge amount of money at the time.

The ex-minister said only the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), could explain the source of the money because it came from him.

He said: “I was a minister under former President Jonathan’s administration in 2014. Sometime in 2014, we were going to have an election in Ekiti State. I was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the activities in the election.

“Some days before the election, I got a call from Governor Fayose asking me if I received any message for him from ONSA, I can recall that prior to that, we had some activities among which was fundraising for that election.

“When Mr. Fayose called, I told him I would call him later. I had a conversation with the NSA and was told he would get back to me. After, he got back to me that N2.2 billion was paid into the account of Sylvan Mcnamara Limited.

“The money came from the NSA. Only the NSA can explain the source of the fund. The bank lacked the capacity to handle the situation. It was a last-minute decision- to ferry the money to Ekiti.

“I handed over the cash to Agbele for onward delivery to Fayose. I did not take any money or N19 million contrary to the publication by a Lagos-based online platform.”

