Kano APC drags Justice Commissioner before NBA disciplinary committee

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dragged the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Haruna Isa Dederi, before the disciplinary committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), over allegations of corruption against the state judiciary.

The petition which was issued on Sunday by the State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and addressed to NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau and Chairman of the Kano chapter, Sagir Gezawa, accused Dederi of alleging on a live television programme that justices of the Appeal Court are corrupt.

Dederi, during an interview on Channels Television last week, had reportedly expressed his disappointment with the manner the justices of the appellate courts handled the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf and how unreliable Nigeria’s judiciary has become in recent times.

The petition follows a call made by a pro-democracy group on the NBA to call the Commissioner to order and ensure appropriate disciplinary measures are taken against any of its erring members.

Part of the petition reads:

“I can vividly recall that you were in court when the judgment was delivered and you heard clearly the decision of the Justice but to my surprise, you went to the television programme as well made a voice note to mislead the public regarding the decision of the court all with the intent of impugning the judiciary.

“The most worrisome aspect is that in all the public speeches you made against the judiciary, you spoke as the Attorney General of Kano State. And the case before the court is not a case involving Kano State government. This is therefore an abuse of your office because you are not Attorney General of NNPP but that of Kano State.

“As a lawyer, I need not remind you of the provision of your professional code with respect to courts and judges. Your allegation against the judges and justices is very grievous more so if it turn out to be false. A stitch in time saves nine.

“It is clear for discerning mind to infer you were suggesting influence on the judges by our party leaders, which you know is far from the truth. If you have cared to read the judgment of the Tribunal, it clearly stated the reason why the judges had to leave Kano was as a result of threat to their lives by the officials of the government you are serving as Attorney General which drew the condemnation of the Tribunal.

“Up to this moment, you have not commenced prosecution of the people that made the threat. Yet, you carelessly made such damaging remarks against the judiciary.

