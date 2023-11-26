News
Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Sokoto governorship election Monday
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will on Monday deliver judgment on the appeal challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s victory in the Sokoto State governorship election.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in the state, Sai’du Umar, challenged Aliyu’s victory in the election over alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The state’s governorship election petition tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Msheila dismissed the petition for lack of merit in its ruling delivered on September 30.
The Special Assistant on Media to the PDP candidate, Muhammad Lema, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night in Sokoto.
He said the judgment would be delivered at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
The statement read: “Take notice that APPEAL NO, CA/S/EP/GOV/SK/30/2023: SAIDU UMAR & ANR VS. ALIYU AHMED SOKOTO & 3. ORS is coming up before the Court of Appeal Headquarters Abuja Division for judgment on Monday, the 27th day of November 2023 at 3.00
