Appeal Court to deliver judgement in Sokoto governorship election Monday

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will on Monday deliver judgment on the appeal challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s victory in the Sokoto State governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in the state, Sai’du Umar, challenged Aliyu’s victory in the election over alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state’s governorship election petition tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Msheila dismissed the petition for lack of merit in its ruling delivered on September 30.

READ ALSO::Delta SDP candidate, Kenneth Gbagi to challenge Oborevwori’s election at Supreme Court

The Special Assistant on Media to the PDP candidate, Muhammad Lema, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night in Sokoto.

He said the judgment would be delivered at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

The statement read: “Take notice that APPEAL NO, CA/S/EP/GOV/SK/30/2023: SAIDU UMAR & ANR VS. ALIYU AHMED SOKOTO & 3. ORS is coming up before the Court of Appeal Headquarters Abuja Division for judgment on Monday, the 27th day of November 2023 at 3.00

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now