News
Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in Zamfara
The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Sunday, urged the residents to pray and seek divine intervention on the lingering insecurity in the state.
Lawal made the call in a message at the opening of the state’s 27th Quranic recitation competition in Gusau.
Terrorists on Friday abducted 110 from Mutunji in the Maru local government area of the state.
The terrorists reportedly raided the community over the failure of the villagers to pay a N50 million protection levy the leader of the group demanded earlier.
The hoodlums who were led by one of their leaders known as Damina rode on motorcycles and surrounded the community after evening prayers on Friday.
READ ALSO: Naira continues to slump at official, parallel market windows
The governor said: “On behalf of the state government, I extend condolences to families of those who lost their lives recently due to insecurity.
“The state government is aware of the challenges faced by some communities in the state.’’
He said the state government had recruited operatives of Community Protection Guards, a local vigilance group, to provide lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.
Lawal added: “Since its inception, my administration has been making efforts to address security challenges bedeviling our communities.
“I am therefore appealing to people of the state to remain calm and continue to be patient.
“I believe with the measures put in place, very soon the security challenges will become history by God’s grace.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...