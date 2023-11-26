Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Sunday, urged the residents to pray and seek divine intervention on the lingering insecurity in the state.

Lawal made the call in a message at the opening of the state’s 27th Quranic recitation competition in Gusau.

Terrorists on Friday abducted 110 from Mutunji in the Maru local government area of the state.

The terrorists reportedly raided the community over the failure of the villagers to pay a N50 million protection levy the leader of the group demanded earlier.

The hoodlums who were led by one of their leaders known as Damina rode on motorcycles and surrounded the community after evening prayers on Friday.

READ ALSO: Naira continues to slump at official, parallel market windows

The governor said: “On behalf of the state government, I extend condolences to families of those who lost their lives recently due to insecurity.

“The state government is aware of the challenges faced by some communities in the state.’’

He said the state government had recruited operatives of Community Protection Guards, a local vigilance group, to provide lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.

Lawal added: “Since its inception, my administration has been making efforts to address security challenges bedeviling our communities.

“I am therefore appealing to people of the state to remain calm and continue to be patient.

“I believe with the measures put in place, very soon the security challenges will become history by God’s grace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now