Politics
Delta SDP candidate, Kenneth Gbagi to challenge Oborevwori’s election at Supreme Court
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Kenneth Gbagi, has rejected the verdict of the Court of Appeal that affirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of the state.
The appellate court on Friday upheld Oborevwori’s victory in the March 18 election in Delta State.
The court also dismissed the appeals filed by Gbagi and other candidates in the election.
In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, the former minister of state for education, described the judgment as unacceptable.
The SDP candidate said he had instructed his legal team to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...