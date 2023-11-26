Delta SDP candidate, Kenneth Gbagi to challenge Oborevwori’s election at Supreme Court

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Kenneth Gbagi, has rejected the verdict of the Court of Appeal that affirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of the state.

The appellate court on Friday upheld Oborevwori’s victory in the March 18 election in Delta State.

The court also dismissed the appeals filed by Gbagi and other candidates in the election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, the former minister of state for education, described the judgment as unacceptable.

The SDP candidate said he had instructed his legal team to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

