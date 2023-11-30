Investors make N44bn as Nigeria’s capital market ends month on positive note

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with a 0.11% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI).

After five hours of trading, the ASI rose to 71,365.25 from 71,284.56 posted by the bourse the previous day.

In the same vein, the market capitalization increased today by N44 billion to N39.052 trillion from N39.008 trillion recorded the previous day.

The market turnover also increased to N10.24 billion from N6.61 billion.

24 stocks advanced, 31 declined, and 56 others remained unchanged in 6,516 deals.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) topped the gainers’ chart with a 10% growth in share price to close at N35.20 from the previous price of N32.00 per share.

Thomas Wyatt, Mecure Industries, and Champion Breweries also increased their share prices by 9.62%, 9.09%, and 7.69% to complete the list of gainers.

Secure Electronic Technology Plc led other losers as it shed 9.72% off its share price to close at N0.65 from the previous N0.72 per share.

Unity Bank, Tantalizer, and Daar Communications rounded up the list of decliners with 9.68%, 9.43%, and 9.38% dip in share prices.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 67.230 million shares valued at N2.60 billion in 282 deals.

Universal Insurance traded 56.747 million shares worth N13.66 million in 89 deals.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings traded 46.100 million shares worth N64.3 million in 188 deals to complete the top three in this category.

On the value chart, GTCO led with a N2.6 billion or 25.41% contribution while AIRTELAFRI and MTN Nigeria followed closely behind with N1.44 billion and N1.29 billion respectively.

