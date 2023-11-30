Business
Investors make N44bn as Nigeria’s capital market ends month on positive note
The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with a 0.11% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI).
After five hours of trading, the ASI rose to 71,365.25 from 71,284.56 posted by the bourse the previous day.
In the same vein, the market capitalization increased today by N44 billion to N39.052 trillion from N39.008 trillion recorded the previous day.
The market turnover also increased to N10.24 billion from N6.61 billion.
24 stocks advanced, 31 declined, and 56 others remained unchanged in 6,516 deals.
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) topped the gainers’ chart with a 10% growth in share price to close at N35.20 from the previous price of N32.00 per share.
Thomas Wyatt, Mecure Industries, and Champion Breweries also increased their share prices by 9.62%, 9.09%, and 7.69% to complete the list of gainers.
Secure Electronic Technology Plc led other losers as it shed 9.72% off its share price to close at N0.65 from the previous N0.72 per share.
Unity Bank, Tantalizer, and Daar Communications rounded up the list of decliners with 9.68%, 9.43%, and 9.38% dip in share prices.
On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 67.230 million shares valued at N2.60 billion in 282 deals.
Universal Insurance traded 56.747 million shares worth N13.66 million in 89 deals.
Consolidated Hallmark Holdings traded 46.100 million shares worth N64.3 million in 188 deals to complete the top three in this category.
On the value chart, GTCO led with a N2.6 billion or 25.41% contribution while AIRTELAFRI and MTN Nigeria followed closely behind with N1.44 billion and N1.29 billion respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...