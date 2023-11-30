The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has faulted the demolition of buildings by some state governments.

Ripples Nigeria reports that some state governments, notably those of Lagos and Kano, embarked on demolition of buildings whose developers allegedly contravened environmental laws and building plans.

Obi, in a statement on Thursday, said the demolition exercise is heaping more hardship on hapless citizens who are already battling with multi-dimensional poverty.

According to Obi, now is not the time to embark on a demolition spree given the prevailing economic hardship across the country.

“Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.

“The poor in our midst who are putting their meagre resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further.

“In some cases, the properties being demolished are the lifetime savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated.

“My appeal therefore is for the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try to put a human face to their actions.

“While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of the government must show compassion”, Obi said.

