Reps summon NUC, others over termination of law programme in NOUN
The House of Representatives on Thursday invited the Acting Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC) and the Director General for the Council of Legal Education over the termination of law programme at the National Open University Commission (NOUN).
Also invited are the heads of the Nigeria Law School, the Chairman of the Board of Benchers and the Vice-Chancellor of the NOUN.
This followed a resolution taken at a meeting between the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters and some aggrieved final-year law students with the Chairman, House Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata, in Abuja.
NOUN terminated the programme based on the directive of the Council of Legal Education.
The chairman urged the minister of education and heads of other relevant agencies to address issues that would lead to a fall in the standard of education in the country.
He said strikes, insecurity, inadequate funding, and infrastructural facilities, among others, could be tackled with the commitment and cooperation of stakeholders, including NASS.
In a remark, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, lamented that education was facing several challenges in the country.
The challenges, according to Mamman, include learning crisis, the growing number of out-of-school children and insecurity.
