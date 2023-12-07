Again, gunmen abduct 10 students of Nasarawa varsity

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday abducted 10 students of the Federal University of Lafia.

A resident of the university community in Gandu told journalists that the students were abducted by criminals wielding matchets and other dangerous weapons near the institution at 1:30 a.m., on Thursday.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

He was however silent on the number of abducted students.

“It is too early to ascertain the exact number of students because those affected are not living within the school premises but off campus.

“However, the university is working hard to ensure all students live within the school campus,” the spokesman added.

University students in Nasarawa have come under attacks from criminals in recent times.

Gunmen in October abducted four students of the state’s university in Keffi.

The students however regained their freedom a few days later.

