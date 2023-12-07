Dangote Refinery sets to begin production as first crude shipment lands in facility

Dangote oil refinery is to commence fuel production with the expected arrival of the first crude shipment to the facility later on Thursday.

A leading oil and gas source, S&P Global, said on Thursday an OTIS tanker carrying 950,000 barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude began its voyage to Lekki in Lagos State, the nearest land port to Dangote’s offshore crude receiving terminal on December 6.

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery: NLC cautions against potential price monopoly

It added that the arrival of the first crude shipment at the $19 billion refinery marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil industry.

“The tanker is expected to arrive on December 7 around 8:00 p.m. This shipment marks the initiation of crude supplies for the refinery’s operations,” the report reads.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now