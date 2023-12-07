NGX: Investors lose N191bn as equities market declines by 0.49%

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.49 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a 350.7 basis points drop in the ASI to 71,457.92 from 71,808.64 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Investors also lost N191 billion after five hours of trading today.

24 equities gained while 29 others declined in share prices as the number of deals hit 7,096.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration topped the gainers’ chart with 9.91% growth in share price to close at N8.54 from its previous price of N7.77 per share.

Scoa Nigeria, Axa Mansard Insurance, and Infinity Trust Mortgage BankPlc with 9.76%, 9.76%, and 9.52% rice share prices are other gainers in today’s trading.

FBN Holding led the losers table after it shed 9.86% off its share price to close at N26.50 from the previous N29.40 per share.

Secure Electronic Technology, Deap Capital, and Champion Breweries Plc with 9.64%, 9.46%, and 7.04% dip in share prices completed the list of losers for today.

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE led with 52.73 million shares followed by VERITASKAP with 44.57 million shares.

Others are – NB (37.46 million), Access Corp (34.65 million), and Zenith Bank (31.62 million).

On the value index, NB led with N1.388 billion worth of traded stocks followed by Zenith Bank with N1.121 billion.

GTCO, Seplat, and Access Corp with N834.21 million, N832.45 million, and N705.85 million completed the top five in this category.

