Nwifuru presents 2024 budget estimate of N202.1bn to Ebonyi Assembly

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Thursday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N202.1 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the event, the governor said N690.32 million was set aside as a recurrent expenditure and N132.8 million for capital spending in the appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Innovation and Progress.”

He said education, work, health, and human capital development would be his top priorities in the 2024 fiscal year.

Nwifuru, who gave the breakdown of the budget by ministries, said agriculture has 4.08 percent while works and transport will get 10.75 percent.

He said: “The Ministry of Aviation and Technology (5.03%), Housing and Urban Development (3.46%), and Infrastructure and Development (4.92%).

“Administrative sector (N42.2bn), economic sector (N90.3bn), law and justice (N3.59bn), regional sector (N714m), and social sector (N66.1m).

In the health sector, Nwifuru said the state government had begun total rehabilitation of hospitals to ensure good healthcare delivery for the people of the state.

He said at least five fake hospitals had been shut down by the state government and three fake drug distributors arrested by security agents.

”A total of 107 medical quacks in the state have signed an undertaking with the task force on medical quackery in the state never to engage in quackery.

“We are committed to upgrading the 13 general hospitals across the state to change the health status of the state and provide access to quality healthcare for the people,” he added.

