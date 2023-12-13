JUST IN: Tinubu sacks FAAN MD, 4 others, suspends NCAA DG

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, and heads of four other agencies in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Others are the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akinola Olateru, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu and the Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, was suspended to enable the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the agency under his watch.

The six officials were appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the development was in line with his principal’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the aviation sector.

He added that the president has appointed Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the new Managing Director of FAAN while Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk will take over from Odunowo in NAMA.

The statement read: “The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office and replaced with Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk is the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

“Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

“Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, has been removed from office and replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

“Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Joseph Shaka Imalighwe as the Acting Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

“Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority. Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.”

