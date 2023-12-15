Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 15, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Go for skills, certificates no longer guarantee jobs, JAMB boss, Oloyede tells students

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has advised Nigerian students to seek to gain demonstrable skills in addition to their education as university degrees and certificates will no longer be a guarantee to securing jobs.Read more

2. I will succeed as president with Akpabio, Abbas on my side – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday the efforts of his administration to transform Nigeria’s economy are yielding results with the support of the National Assembly.Read more

3. You can video, take pictures of policemen on duty —Police spokesman

Video and photo documentation of police officers in uniform is permitted, according to the Nigeria Police Force.Read more

4. Supreme Court to rule on Kanu’s case Friday

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement in the appeal seeking the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.Read more

5. Two more commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet in Rivers

Two more commissioners resigned from Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara’s cabinet on Thursday.Read more

6. 25 Rivers lawmakers don’t need physical structure to perform legislative duties – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared that the 25 members of the State House of Assembly that dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can still carry out their legislative duties without the Assembly complex.Read more

7. Inflation, exchange rates to drop in 2024 – CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, said on Thursday the country’s inflation and exchange rates would drop in 2024.Read more

8. Naira in circulation hits N3.4tn as CBN allays fears over scarcity

Amid growing apprehension over cash scarcity in different parts of the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reassured Nigerians that there are enough naira notes in circulation to meet their cash needs.Read more

9. Troops arrest alleged IPOB commander, 3 others in Enugu

Troops of Sector 1 Exercise, GOLDEN DAWN, on Wednesday, arrested an alleged commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) identified as Uchechukwu Akpa in Enugu State.Read more

10. Six of Messi’s shirts from Qatar World Cup sell for $7.8m

At a New York Sotheby’s auction, six of Lionel Messi’s World Cup 2022 jerseys went for a total of $7.8 million.Read more

