Supreme Court to rule on Kanu’s case Friday
The Supreme Court will deliver judgement in the appeal seeking the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.
The IPOB leader has been standing trial on treason and terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s release from detention.
The court declared the activist’s extradition from Kenya in June 2021 as illegal and ordered his immediate release.
The Federal Government appealed the ruling and Kanu has remained in custody 14 months after the verdict.
A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun fixed the date after counsel for both the Federal Government and the activist adopted their final briefs of argument in October.
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozehkome, who presented Kanu’s appeal, urged the Supreme Court to order the immediate release of his client from detention and award a very heavy fine against the federal government.
On his part, the federal government counsel, Tijani Gazzali, urged the apex court to set aside the judgement which ordered Kanu’s release.
He equally prayed the court to order the resumption of his trial on terrorism charges.
