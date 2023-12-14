Tinubu sacks FAAN, other agencies’ directors hours after removal of CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the sack of directors in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The development came just 24 hours after the president sacked the chief executive officers of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and four other agencies in the ministry.

Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesman for the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The president directed the affected directors to hand over to the most senior officers in their various agencies immediately.

The statement read: “Following the change in the leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the Aviation industry and ensure safe and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, I am directed to inform all DIRECTORS of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

The directors of the affected agencies, which include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) have been instructed to hand over their duties to the most senior personnel in their respective directorates without further delay.

“All affected directors have been urged to adhere strictly to the instructions provided.”

