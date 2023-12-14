You can video, take pictures of policemen on duty —Police spokesman

Video and photo documentation of police officers in uniform is permitted, according to the Nigeria Police Force.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s public relations officer, made this announcement on Thursday via his X handle.

Adejobi was responding to an X user who said some police officers extorted N10,000 from him for videoing them during a stop-and-search operation.

The Force PRO emphasised that it was not an offence to video or take photos of police officers on duty.

The X user, @Boy_Cyril wrote on his handle, “Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay N10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Police PRO, Hundeyin, gives safety tips on ways to share private contents on social media

According to Adejobi, the police had repeatedly stated that it was acceptable for Nigerians to take pictures or videos of police officers while they are on duty.

He went on to say that anyone who is harassed by a police officer for taking pictures or recording something should report it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

He said, “You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that.

“You can take up the case. Send an SMS to me or to our email box, [email protected]. you can as well talk to your PPRO.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now