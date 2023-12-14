News
You can video, take pictures of policemen on duty —Police spokesman
Video and photo documentation of police officers in uniform is permitted, according to the Nigeria Police Force.
Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s public relations officer, made this announcement on Thursday via his X handle.
Adejobi was responding to an X user who said some police officers extorted N10,000 from him for videoing them during a stop-and-search operation.
The Force PRO emphasised that it was not an offence to video or take photos of police officers on duty.
The X user, @Boy_Cyril wrote on his handle, “Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay N10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”
According to Adejobi, the police had repeatedly stated that it was acceptable for Nigerians to take pictures or videos of police officers while they are on duty.
He went on to say that anyone who is harassed by a police officer for taking pictures or recording something should report it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
He said, “You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that.
“You can take up the case. Send an SMS to me or to our email box, [email protected]. you can as well talk to your PPRO.”
