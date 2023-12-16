Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘I had a bit of malaria, mingled with stress,’ Akpabio reacts to reports of collapse at birthday lecture

The Senate President, Godswill Akpiabio, has dismissed reports on his alleged collapse at an event to mark his 61st birthday in Abuja.Read more

2. N750 Per litre Proposal: World Bank wants to set Nigeria on fire, NLC warns

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the World Bank wants to set Nigeria on fire with its N750 proposal for the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.Read more

3. Tinubu assures foreign investors of diligent reparation of funds

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured foreign investors of diligent fund repatriation and the streamlining of the tax system.Read more

4. NEMA confirms 16,000 families and 6,000 farmers affected by 2022 flood in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday that the 2022 floods impacted 16,000 families in Lagos State.Read more

5. Remaining four abducted students of Katsina varsity regain freedom

The remaining four abducted students of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State have regained their freedom.Read more

6. Supreme Court refuses to release Kanu from DSS detention, to face treason trial

The Supreme Court on Friday, over ruled the verdict of the Court of Appeal which had earlier freed the leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and declined to order his release.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N1.08trn as revenue allocation for November

The three tiers of government on Friday shared a total sum of N1.088.783 trillion as revenue allocation for November.Read more

8. Nigeria’s inflation rate rises for 11th month to 28.2%

Nigeria’s inflation rate for the eleventh consecutive month rose higher, reaching 28.2 percent in October 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Read more

9. NDLEA arrests suspected killer of operative in Sokoto

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the alleged mastermind in the killing of its operative in Sokoto State.Read more

10. Military vows to punish personnel culpable in Kaduna bombing

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said on Friday the military authorities would punish the personnel found culpable in the December 3 bombing in Kaduna State.Read more

