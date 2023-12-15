NEMA confirms 16,000 families and 6,000 farmers affected by 2022 flood in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday that the 2022 floods impacted 16,000 families in Lagos State.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, stated this in a statement issued by the agency’s Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said 6,000 farmers lost various seedlings and farm produce during the period.

The NEMA chief stated this against the backdrop of the NEMA/World Bank initiative on strengthening resilience and lessons learned from the 2022 flood disaster in the country.

He said various sectors of the state’s economy were affected by floods in 2022.

Ahmed stressed the need to reappraise all efforts carried out on every incident that occurred, identify gaps, and bridge the gaps for effective and efficient response.

He said due to the events of last year, the agency directed the Lagos Territorial Office and other NEMA field offices to ensure that losses were mitigated and resilience of Nigerians strengthened in the 2023 rainy season.

This, according to him, was the reason for the drastic reduction in losses in 2023 though with a doubled amount of rainfalls compared with last year.

