News
NEMA confirms 16,000 families and 6,000 farmers affected by 2022 flood in Lagos
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday that the 2022 floods impacted 16,000 families in Lagos State.
The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, stated this in a statement issued by the agency’s Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye.
He said 6,000 farmers lost various seedlings and farm produce during the period.
The NEMA chief stated this against the backdrop of the NEMA/World Bank initiative on strengthening resilience and lessons learned from the 2022 flood disaster in the country.
He said various sectors of the state’s economy were affected by floods in 2022.
Ahmed stressed the need to reappraise all efforts carried out on every incident that occurred, identify gaps, and bridge the gaps for effective and efficient response.
He said due to the events of last year, the agency directed the Lagos Territorial Office and other NEMA field offices to ensure that losses were mitigated and resilience of Nigerians strengthened in the 2023 rainy season.
This, according to him, was the reason for the drastic reduction in losses in 2023 though with a doubled amount of rainfalls compared with last year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...