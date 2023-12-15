Remaining four abducted students of Katsina varsity regain freedom

The remaining four abducted students of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State have regained their freedom.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted five female students of the institution at their rented apartment in Dutsinma on October 3.

The Katsina State police command confirmed on November 20 that one of the abducted students had escaped from their abductors.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Friday in Katsina.

He said the students would undergo medical check-up before being handed over to their families.

