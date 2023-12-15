News
‘I had a bit of malaria, mingled with stress,’ Akpabio reacts to reports of collapse at birthday lecture
The Senate President, Godswill Akpiabio, has dismissed reports on his alleged collapse at an event to mark his 61st birthday in Abuja.
Reports emerged earlier on Friday that the former Akwa Ibom governor collapsed at a colloquium marking his birthday on Thursday in Abuja.
Akpabio, who addressed journalists at a news conference in on Friday in Abuja on Friday, said he felt a bit uncomfortable at the colloquium, partly due to exhaustion caused by stress.
He said: “I have been reading on the social media the propaganda about my collapse, but I’m happy the Senate Press Corps did not join in the show of propaganda.
“I went home and I called my doctors and I was told that I had a bit of malaria, mingled with stress.
READ ALSO: Aide denies reports Akpabio was rushed to National Hospital
“The stress could also be described in another way as exhaustion. In fact anybody could be exhausted, please drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.
“I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty on the appropriation bill.
“We will resume on December 20, but before then, the various committees must have finished their works to enable us meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.”
