Tinubu assures foreign investors of diligent reparation of funds

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured foreign investors of diligent fund repatriation and the streamlining of the tax system.

The president gave the assurance when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Hungary, Lorand Endreffy, Rwandan High Commissioner, Christophe Bazivamo, and Ambassador of Ukraine, Ivan Kholostenko, at the State House, Abuja.

He also urged new foreign ambassadors to prioritise the exploration of new frontiers of trade relations that would be mutually beneficial as they carry out their duties in the country.

In his remark, when he received the Rwandan High Commissioner, the president said the long-standing concerns over trapped funds were receiving attention and that the funds would be processed expeditiously for release.

He said: “We are one family on the continent. We will continue to promote democracy and good governance. I will maintain an open-door policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff are also available.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are already working on the issues of double taxation, and it will be properly streamlined to favour business growth. Nigeria is home and a haven for investors.”

The envoy said the Rwandan government was prepared to enhance bilateral relations with Nigeria, with new visa policies and trade agreements.

At another ceremony, Tinubu asked the Hungarian Ambassador to explore all opportunities for building partnerships, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security to leverage the experience of the country in technology.

“Thank you so much for taking care of our students who are in your country. We are a very big country, with huge potential to sustainably spur economic growth. We are ready to improve relations, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security,” he stated.

The Hungarian Ambassador commended the President for his bold, courageous, and strategic decisions to reposition the Nigerian economy.

He listed some areas of collaboration to include education, agriculture, food security, security, and medical technology.

“My Prime Minister always says that our relations are based on mutual respect,’’ he said.

Tinubu told the Ukrainian Ambassador that Nigeria would always work for global peace and harmony.

