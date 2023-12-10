News
NDLEA arrests groom, 25 others at Katsina wedding party
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) last weekend arrested 26 persons at a wedding party in Katsina State.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested during a drug competition held in a community popularly called Shola Quarters in the state.
He added that the participants were taking turns to drink a mixture of all sorts of illicit substances from a plastic bucket when NDLEA officers swooped on them.
Babafemi said: “The groom, Musa Gwandi who organised the drug party alongside his friends was not at the venue at the time the 25 suspects were arrested.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests three at Osun illicit drug party
“He was, however, nabbed on Sunday, December 3 following a manhunt.
“On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Anambra intercepted a truck in which 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol, and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others, were recovered.
“The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, conductors – Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan, and the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.
“Also in Anambra, two ladies, Chiemenam Akusoba (25) and Chidinma Ibenwa (28), were arrested at Nnobi and Onitsha respectively on Saturday, Dec. 9.
“They were arrested for being in possession of 15.9kg of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Indian hemp.”
