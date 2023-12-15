News
Troops kill three suspected terrorists, rescue 6 hostages in Sokoto
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Thursday killed three suspected terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims in Sokoto State.
The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in a statement posted on its verified X handle on Friday.
The statement read: “The offensive clearance operation which took place on the 14th December 2023 at Bauni village and Bauni forest in the state led to a gun duel that lasted for several hours.
“However, troops’ aggressiveness and firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon their hideouts and flee in disarray, leading to the rescue of six kidnapped victims while three terrorists were neutralized.
“Two AK-47 rifles were recovered as well as 19 magazines, ammunition, two Dane guns, motorcycles, radios (walkie-talkies), and other items.
“All terrorist enclaves discovered and recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly during the operation.”
