Troops kill three suspected terrorists, rescue 6 hostages in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Thursday killed three suspected terrorists and rescued six kidnapped victims in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in a statement posted on its verified X handle on Friday.

The statement read: “The offensive clearance operation which took place on the 14th December 2023 at Bauni village and Bauni forest in the state led to a gun duel that lasted for several hours.

READ ALSO: Military claims troops killed 180 terrorists in one week

“However, troops’ aggressiveness and firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon their hideouts and flee in disarray, leading to the rescue of six kidnapped victims while three terrorists were neutralized.

“Two AK-47 rifles were recovered as well as 19 magazines, ammunition, two Dane guns, motorcycles, radios (walkie-talkies), and other items.

“All terrorist enclaves discovered and recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly during the operation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now