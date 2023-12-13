JUST IN: Nigerian govt removes varsities, polytechnics, COEs from IPPIS

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the removal of federal universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the decision took immediate effect.

The minister stressed that with the directive, university vice-chancellors would no longer need to abandon their work to come to Abuja to process their staff salaries.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said on December 7 that the National Assembly would work with stakeholders to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS to enhance lecturers’ welfare and reduce the brain drain in the system.

He described IPPIS as a single-minded computer programme that was completely ignorant of issues involved in the education sector.

The platform was conceptualized in 2006 to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in the storage of personnel records and administration of monthly payroll in the civil service.

However, it was enforced in the tertiary education sector by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in a bid to check corruption in the system.

