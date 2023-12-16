Agbakoba rubbishes Supreme Court, says it’s the worst in 45 years

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba has come down hard on the current Supreme Court of Nigeria, describing it as the “worst” in his 45 years of legal practice.

Agbakoba said this on Friday in Abuja at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The colloquium was attended by President Bola Tinubu and many political stakeholders, including members of the national assembly.

Agbakoba narrated how a “mafia” in the National Judicial Council (NJC) rejected his application to join the bench of the apex court.

“I was the first, accompanied by my brother, Wole Olanipekun, who applied because we thought we were qualified to sit at the Supreme Court. The mafia there threw us out,” he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) also asked the National Assembly to make laws for the appointment of senior judges in the country, adding there is a difference between the administration of justice and judicial administration.

“We still mix the administration of justice, which the National Assembly cannot interfere, with judicial administration, which the national assembly can make laws.

“There should be a law governing the appointment process of senior judges. We can’t leave it to the National Judicial Council. What the constitution says is that once you are 15 years, you are qualified.

“But the National Judicial Council and Supreme Court judges have formed a mafia, and we don’t get there.

“With the greatest respect, this is the worst supreme court I have seen in my 45 years of practice.

“It has to change. A challenge for the National Assembly to enact a law that deals with judicial administration.

“I did not say administration of justice, you can’t go there because that is the internal workings of the judiciary but judicial administration, the national assembly can make laws.

“You pass a law so that I don’t depend on the Chief Justice of Nigeria if I want to be a judge, the law will be passed stating the criteria to become a judge.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, has come under criticism over election-related judgments in the past months.

In October, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, a retired Supreme Court justice, in his valedictory speech, faulted the composition of the panel that delivered judgment on the presidential election petitions.

Muhammed also condemned the non-representation of the North-Central and South-East zones in the apex court.

The retired judge also complained that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) had become too powerful.

