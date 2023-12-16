Politics
WIKE, FUBARA FACE-OFF: LP guber candidate says crisis affecting businesses, livelihoods
The governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election in Rivers State, Beatrice Itubo, has lamented the unending political crisis currently rocking the state which she said was affecting the businesses and the livelihood of the people.
Itubo, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday, also called on the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara to sheathe their swords and embrace peace as a first step to resolving the lingering political tussle.
The LP chieftain said she had visited the governor to see how her party could help broker peace in the interest of the state, adding that the people should be the utmost concern at every time.
“Holiday seekers are no longer coming into our state, the hotels are empty, other businesses are beginning to feel the impact of the trouble that is going on and if we do not as neutral persons reach out to these gladiators and their fans now, a time will come when we will no longer be safe going out of our houses because of fear of being caught in the crossfire in the hostilities,” Itubo said.
“May I, as a mother and stakeholder in the governance of this state, appeal to the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, to as a matter of urgency and as a father, to immediately leave whatever grievances he may have against the governor.
“And the governor too, should on his part caution his fans to stop all comments on and off social media that may tend to further exacerbate the already tense situation in the state,” she said.
