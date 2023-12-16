Politics
CSO threatens to sue 27 Rivers lawmakers who defected to APC
A civil society organisation under the aegies of International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR), has threatened to file a lawsuit against the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)
The CSO, in a statement on Friday by its Chancellor, Chief Jackson Omenazu, said it was unconstitutional for the lawmakers to defect from a party where they emerged to represent the people of the state.
The statement added that the action of the lawmakers was a breach of people’s trust and mandate as well as criminal for the them to remain under the previous mandate with a different manifesto.
Omenazu added that the failure of the lawmakers to comply with the provisions of the constitution by vacating their seats would be translated as unlawful and would face a legal battle.
“By constitutional provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the 27 parliamentarians in Rivers State who abandoned their mandate given to them by political parties have seized to be parliamentarians,” the statement reads.
“The moral position of the constitution dictates that the people have been fooled at last. Hence there’s a need to seek a fresh mandate to determine their acceptance based on their newfound manifesto.
“This above-the-law mentality should stop forthwith. No citizen is a half citizen and we all have equal rights. The few who are temporarily privileged shouldn’t in any way take others as fools.
“The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights demands the immediate vacation of the parliamentary seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly by the defected parliamentarians. There should be no middle ground about it; a mandate abandoned is a mandate lost.”
The statement also noted that apart from instituting the lawsuit, the group will also use protests to demand for justice for the people of the state whose mandate was about to be brazenly manipulated through crass political brigandage.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...