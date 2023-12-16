‘Dey your dey’, Gov Fubara’s live band sings at event amid crisis with Wike (Video)

Just like his predecessor Nyesom Wike did while serving as Rivers State governor, Governor Sim Fubara has floated his own live band to sing at events where he is in attendance.

The band came to live shortly after Fubara delivered a speech during the flag-off of the construction of 20,000 Housing units in the Ikwere local government area of the state.

Shortly after the speech, the live band broke into a sing titled “Dey your day make I dey my dey, nobody worry nobody,” apparently telling his estranged godfather to let him be his own man amid the political crisis that has rocked the state for weeks now.

‘Dey your dey make I dey my dey’ is a Nigerian slang literally meaning ‘mind your business let me mind mine.

Fubara has been having a running battle with the FCT Minister which has seen the State House of Assembly divided along loyalty lines which saw 27 members defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lingering crisis has also seen no less than 10 Commissioners resign in solidarity with Wike, further plunging the state into turmoil.

On the orders of the state government, the assembly complex was demolished after being set ablaze by unknown assailants. Five lawmakers who later sat at the governmemt house, Port Harcourt, passed the state’s 2024 budget which was then signed into law by Fubara.

