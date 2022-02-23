Court orders re-arrest of aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, to be remanded in Suleja correctional centre

Justice Ismailia Abdullahi of an Upper Area Court in Abuja has officially reversed the bail of a popular aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma.

The judge on Wednesday, February 23 passed the judgment and ordered the re-arrest of Jaruma.

He ordered that the aphrodisiac seller should be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre following her and lawyers’ absence in court.

Abdullahi, therefore, adjourned the case to March 17, 2022.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Jaruma was granted bail after she was arraigned before an Upper Area Court for alleged defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation of actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, on the social media platform, Instagram.

