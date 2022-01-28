After four days in detention, aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma, granted bail

Popular Nigerian aphrodisiac vendor and businesswoman, Jaruma real name Hauwa Muhammed has been granted bail by an Upper Area Court in Abuja.

The ‘Kayanmatta’ vendor was arraigned before an Upper Area Court in the Zuba area of Abuja on Monday, January 24 for alleged defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation of actress Regina Daniel’s husband Ned Nwoko, on social media.

The business tycoon, Ned Nwoko had previously accused the aphrodisiac vendor of publishing false narratives on her Instagram page against him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

The judge, Ismaila Abdullahi, on Monday ruled that she should be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the bail hearing on Friday.

Ruling on her bail application, Abdullahi stated that her remand should not be seen as a punishment to the defendant.

He, however, admonished all parties involved in the dilemma to refrain from actions that could be considered prejudicial to the case.

He said,

“The court did not remand her in custody as a punitive means to penalise the defendant but to make her present and answer to her case. By this, I shall be quick to point out that the charge against the defendant is bailable but not ordinary.

“I hereby grant her bail on the following conditions: That the surety must be a level 12 civil servant working within the FCT. Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case.”

Thr judge has since adjourned the case till February 23 for hearing.

Jaruma had spent four days in jail prior to receiving the bail on Friday, January 28.

