Jada Pollock unhappy at being dubbed ‘Wizkid’s 3rd baby mama’
Jada Pollock, the manager of Afrobeats icon, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has explained during an interrogation session on Twitter that she does not enjoy being called ‘Wizkid’s 3rd baby mama’.
Speaking via the microblogging site, Twitter, Pollock revealed that she often feels disrespected when people identify her as one of Wizkid’s baby mama.
Equally, Pollock revealed that she met Wizkid during Chris Brown’s concert back in 2014.
“How did you meet Big wiz?” a fan asked on Twitter
“I was managing Chris Brown at the time & we was on tour. We had an African leg to the tour and Lagos was one of the Territories we had a show. Wiz came out on Chris’ show & the rest is history,” Pollock replied.
I was managing Chris Brown at the time & we was on tour. We had an African leg to the tour and Lagos was one of the Territories we had a show. Wiz came out on Chris’ show & the rest is history … https://t.co/hhDG4FUAEx
— jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022
Pollock went on to express her disappointment when people address her as ‘Wizkid’s baby mama’ without recognising all her hard work before they met.
Read also: Wizkid says fatherhood more important to him than a music career
“I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name. The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated. The sad thing is, it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other,” she tweeted.
I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name.The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated.The sad thing is,it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other. https://t.co/07VycWGHwL
— jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022
It would be recalled that Pollock and Wizkid went public with their relationship in 2017 after they welcomed their son.
