Connect with us

Entertainment

Wizkid shares rare ‘family’ photo with baby mama, Jada Pollock

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun on Sunday shared a photo of himself and his baby mama-manager, Jada Pollock alongside their son, Zion Balogun.

Taking to Twitter, the renowned Afrobeat icon shared the photo with one of his baby mamas without a caption. Wearing a black outfit, Wizkid held the face of his son as his baby mama leaned on him.

READ ALSO:Wizkid becomes most decorated artiste in the history of Headies Award

See the photo below.

Equally, this photo is coming several weeks after Jada confirmed that she and Wizkid have welcomed a second child.

Celebrating her birthday on Thursday, October 20, the now-mother of two counted her blessings as she shared photos alongside her children.

She captioned the photo;

“Beyond a blessing 🖤

Thank You God for another year!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

Under the management of Jada Pollock, Wizkid has established relationships with many prominent international acts, including Drake. Before immersing herself in talent management, Jada was a stylist with the renowned brand Gucci.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × four =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...