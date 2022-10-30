Entertainment
Wizkid shares rare ‘family’ photo with baby mama, Jada Pollock
Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun on Sunday shared a photo of himself and his baby mama-manager, Jada Pollock alongside their son, Zion Balogun.
Taking to Twitter, the renowned Afrobeat icon shared the photo with one of his baby mamas without a caption. Wearing a black outfit, Wizkid held the face of his son as his baby mama leaned on him.
See the photo below.
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 30, 2022
Equally, this photo is coming several weeks after Jada confirmed that she and Wizkid have welcomed a second child.
Celebrating her birthday on Thursday, October 20, the now-mother of two counted her blessings as she shared photos alongside her children.
She captioned the photo;
“Beyond a blessing 🖤
Thank You God for another year!”
Under the management of Jada Pollock, Wizkid has established relationships with many prominent international acts, including Drake. Before immersing herself in talent management, Jada was a stylist with the renowned brand Gucci.
