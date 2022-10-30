Wizkid shares rare ‘family’ photo with baby mama, Jada Pollock

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun on Sunday shared a photo of himself and his baby mama-manager, Jada Pollock alongside their son, Zion Balogun.

Taking to Twitter, the renowned Afrobeat icon shared the photo with one of his baby mamas without a caption. Wearing a black outfit, Wizkid held the face of his son as his baby mama leaned on him.

READ ALSO:Wizkid becomes most decorated artiste in the history of Headies Award

See the photo below.

Equally, this photo is coming several weeks after Jada confirmed that she and Wizkid have welcomed a second child.

Celebrating her birthday on Thursday, October 20, the now-mother of two counted her blessings as she shared photos alongside her children.

She captioned the photo;

“Beyond a blessing 🖤

Thank You God for another year!”

Under the management of Jada Pollock, Wizkid has established relationships with many prominent international acts, including Drake. Before immersing herself in talent management, Jada was a stylist with the renowned brand Gucci.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now