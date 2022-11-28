Entertainment
Bishop Oyedepo urges parents to wake up before their ‘sons bring another son as wives’
The senior pastor and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo in a recent church service admonished parents to ‘wake up’ before their sons bring home another person’s son as their wife.
Speaking about homos3xuality, the renowned preacher stated that parents should begin to pray against the “assault” before it happens.
READ ALSO:Presidency explains Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘hatred’ for Buhari
He had this to say;
“Before your son will bring another son to you as his spouse, wake up!”
He continued, “When he arrives, I’ll like to introduce my spouse to you.”
“Where is she?… No!”
Watch the video below.
Bishop David Oyedepo condemn homosexuality in today's sermon, urged members to wake up before their son will bring another son as his wife.
Onions Remove Wuhan Aisha Buhari Sokoto APV and APC Burna London Stadium Omojuwa pic.twitter.com/3tcLbCSeVR
— Lifeissues11 (@AGINAS) November 27, 2022
