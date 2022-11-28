Chacha Eke reveals she has reunited with her estranged husband, Austin Faani (VIDEO)

Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke, at a church service at the Rock Church in Asaba on Sunday revealed she has reunited with her estranged husband, Austin Faani.

The actress also took time to speak about her mental health struggles and the events that played out in her marriage in the last couple of months.

In the clip that surfaced online, Chacha was seen appreciating her estranged husband, Austin Fanni, for sticking with her despite her mental struggle.

In her testimony, she revealed that she once lodged in a hotel with her husband and two children when she suddenly went mad.

The actress then revealed that she and her husband were ignorant of the mental illness as they felt it was either a demonic attack, voodoo or marine spirit. They even blamed some family members for being against their marriage.

However, while testifying in the church on Sunday she revealed that she was back with her husband again, and thanked him for sticking with her during her trying mental health state.

