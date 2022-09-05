Wizkid becomes most decorated artiste in the history of Headies Award

Nigerian Afrobeat icon, Ayodeji Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has emerged as the most decorated musician in the history of Headies Award after bagging five awards at the 15th edition of the monumental award ceremony.

The historic 15th edition of the Headies Award ceremony took place on Sunday at the Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Wizkid, now an international Afrobeat icon, went into the award as the most nominated musician after amassing eleven nominations including all the top categories.

Wizkid’s smash hit ‘Essence’ took home the award for the Best R&B Single, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year. His widely successful album ‘Made In Lagos’ also won the Afrobeats Album of the Year and the Album of the Year awards.

Wizkid becomes the most decorated artiste in Headies history with 20 awards after he won five awards at the just concluded Headies Awards. Meanwhile, his colleague, Olamide who is second on the list has amassed fifteen awards.

Wizkid was noticeably absent from the award ceremony on Sunday night.

The self-acclaimed star boy also becomes only the fourth artist after P-Square, 9ice, and Olamide to have won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year at the Headies.

See the categories he won below.

