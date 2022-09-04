Entertainment
US singer, Kanye West, rates Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best in history
The United States music star, Kanye West, on Sunday named Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s “Essence” as the best song in history.
Kanye West stated this on his Instagram platform.
The singer, who shared a screenshot of the hit single’s cover on his Instagram page, wrote: “Best song in the history of music to date.”
The “Essence” is one of the tracks from Wizkid’s 4th studio album “Made In Lagos” released in 2020.
It featured another Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems. The single has remained one of the most sensational songs in modern Afrobeat history.
Essence, which was declared the official summer track of 2021, topped the billboard chart with its remix featuring Justin Beiber. It received numerous nominations at different award ceremonies including the Grammys and went on to win the BET Award for Best Collaboration.
The track was recently certified Gold by the RIAA after selling over 500,000 copies in the US. The feat was the first for any African artiste.
