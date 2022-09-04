US singer, Kanye West, rates Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best in history

The United States music star, Kanye West, on Sunday named Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s “Essence” as the best song in history.

Kanye West stated this on his Instagram platform.

The singer, who shared a screenshot of the hit single’s cover on his Instagram page, wrote: “Best song in the history of music to date.”

The “Essence” is one of the tracks from Wizkid’s 4th studio album “Made In Lagos” released in 2020.

It featured another Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems. The single has remained one of the most sensational songs in modern Afrobeat history.

Essence, which was declared the official summer track of 2021, topped the billboard chart with its remix featuring Justin Beiber. It received numerous nominations at different award ceremonies including the Grammys and went on to win the BET Award for Best Collaboration.

The track was recently certified Gold by the RIAA after selling over 500,000 copies in the US. The feat was the first for any African artiste.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now