Wizkid says fatherhood more important to him than a music career | Ripples Nigeria

Wizkid says fatherhood more important to him than a music career

Published

13 mins ago

on

Grammy award-winning Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has opened up about how he balances life as a musician and a father.

During a Docuseries aimed at celebrating the 10th year anniversary of his debut album, ‘Superstar’, the singer reflected on how far he has come in his profession.

In the interview session that surfaced on his YouTube platform on Saturday, June 12, the Afrobeats icon spoke about what matters the most to him.

He mentioned that he feels more fulfilled spending time with his children than in the studio recording a project.

Wizkid mentioned further that his son, Boluwatife is his best friend.

Here is what he said;
“My son is like my best friend.

“He calls me every day and we have the craziest conversations.

“He is nine. It is very important for me to keep my family together.

“That is one thing my parents always instilled into us— to understand that there is nothing more important than family.

“Fatherhood means everything to me.

“Before I used to see myself as a musician, but now, I see myself as a father.

“I am a father before anything else.”

The Nigerian singer is a father of three boys.

In 2011, he welcomed his first son, Boluwatife with his then-partner, Shola Ogudu. In 2016, Wizkid welcomed his second son Ayodeji with baby mama number two, Binta Diallo, a Guinean-American model.

Again in 2017, the music star welcomed his third son Zion Balogun with his manager Jada Pollock.

By Adekunle Fajana

