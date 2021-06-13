Wizkid says fatherhood more important to him than a music career | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Wizkid says fatherhood more important to him than a music career
Grammy award-winning Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has opened up about how he balances life as a musician and a father.
During a Docuseries aimed at celebrating the 10th year anniversary of his debut album, ‘Superstar’, the singer reflected on how far he has come in his profession.
In the interview session that surfaced on his YouTube platform on Saturday, June 12, the Afrobeats icon spoke about what matters the most to him.
He mentioned that he feels more fulfilled spending time with his children than in the studio recording a project.
Wizkid mentioned further that his son, Boluwatife is his best friend.
READ ALSO: Singer Wizkid hopes to work with highlife band, The Cavemen
Here is what he said;
“My son is like my best friend.
“He calls me every day and we have the craziest conversations.
“He is nine. It is very important for me to keep my family together.
“That is one thing my parents always instilled into us— to understand that there is nothing more important than family.
“Fatherhood means everything to me.
“Before I used to see myself as a musician, but now, I see myself as a father.
“I am a father before anything else.”
Watch the full interview.
The Nigerian singer is a father of three boys.
In 2011, he welcomed his first son, Boluwatife with his then-partner, Shola Ogudu. In 2016, Wizkid welcomed his second son Ayodeji with baby mama number two, Binta Diallo, a Guinean-American model.
Again in 2017, the music star welcomed his third son Zion Balogun with his manager Jada Pollock.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....