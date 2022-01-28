Actress Regina Daniels confirms husband, Ned Nwoko, behind arrest of aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has confirmed in a social media post that her husband, businessman Ned Nwoko is behind the arrest of aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma, real name Hauwa Mohammed.

In a statement published on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the former teen actress further gave several reasons why she fell out with Jaruma as business partners and friends.

Read also: Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, remanded in Suleja prison

She revealed how the popular ‘love enhancer’ vendor unveiled numerous deceitful content as part of their business dealings.

Read her statement below.

The aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma is currently under arrest and at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

