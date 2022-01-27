Actress Mercy Aigbe claims her new partner, ex-husband are not friends

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has spoken on reports that her new partner, Adeoti Kazim is friends with her estranged partner, Lanre Gentry.

The mother of two sent a text message to Morayo Afolabi-Brown to clear the air during a live broadcast of the programme ‘Your Views’ on Television Continental (TVC) on Wednesday.

The actress who had tried to call in during the live show sent a message denying reports that Adeoti and Gentry were friends.

“I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” Afolabi-Brown read out Aigbe’s text to the viewers of the show.

Watch the video below.

It would be recalled that Gentry released a photo of himself, Aigbe, Adeoti and his wife the day after the actress announced that she was dating Adeoti.

