Netizens drag Mercy Aigbe for tying the knot with ex-husband’s friend

On Sunday, January 23, renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe made headlines after she shared photos of her partner, Adeoti Kazim.

The mother of two celebrated the businessman with interesting notes on her Instagram page, as she composed a lengthy note where he eulogized Adeoti for his immense contribution in her life.

The actress wrote:

“Handsome Bobo 😍

Yeah!!! Finally it’s here!!!!

Happy birthday to a Great Man, a man of honor, amazing personality!!!!! Your heart is so pure!

Selfless in all ramifications!!! An astute businessman ( my mentor when it comes to business 🙌), super hardworking, real estate mogul, best movie marketer! My bestie, My reality check, My gist partner! You do so much for people around you, you are a rare Gem!

A very good man, a great partner !

Thank you for being a Pillar, Thank you for being a source of happiness, thank you for your endless support at all times! I am so blessed to have you in my corner 🙏🙏😍

As you add another year today I pray to Almighty Allah to continue to increase you in every area of your life! Grant all of your heart desires, abundant wisdom, more blessings, good health and long life!

Atanda, Today I celebrate God’s Grace in your life! Happy birthday Ade Omo Ade”

Moments after she published the post on her Instagram account, her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry reacted to the publication.

He revealed that he had always been suspicious of his ex-wife’s involvement with Adeoti Kazim, who used to be his friend.

Gentry shared a throwback post on his Instagram page where he was at an event with Adeoti and his ex-wife alongside Mercy Aigbe stating that the ‘truth is out at last’.

Gentry had this to say;

”At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.”

It would be recalled that in 2017, Mercy Aigbe announced that she was leaving her marriage because of domestic violence. Her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry also accused her of infidelity.

Following Lanre Gentry’s latest revelation on social media, numerous social media users have taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to disclose their disappointment in the thespian.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

