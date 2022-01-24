Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband reacts to unveiling of her new lover

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the announcement of the thespian’s latest relationship with Adeoti Kazim.

Earlier Ripples Nigeria confirmed that Aigbe was in a relationship with the father of four, Adeoti after she published heartwarming notes about him on her verified Instagram account.

Reacting to the latest announcement, Lanre Gentry who has accused the renowned actress of infidelity on several occasions stated that his claim has finally been proven.

Gentry then took to his Instagram page where he shared a throwback photo of Aigbe, Adeoti and himself at an event.

“At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please,” he captioned the photo.

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe dissolved their marriage in 2017 over infidelity and domestic violence allegations.

They have since remained at loggerheads since their separation. The estranged couple have one child together, meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe had a child with a former partner before she married Gentry.

