Yemi Alade rules out idea of working with other female artistes

Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade has shut down the idea of working with other female artistes in the music industry.

Yemi Alade on the microblogging site, Twitter sarcastically responded to a netizen identified as Daniel Regha who admonished her to work with other female singers.

The Twitter user, Daniel Regha opined that Yemi Alade alongside other female entertainers, especially Tiwa Savage should work together and create profound music in an industry that is “male dominated and barely gives room for females to thrive.”

The Twitter user then told her that collaboration is the way to boost her music career.

Responding, Yemi said: “Oshey ! lucozade boost . Path finder! Career coach! Feminist! Torch bearer of female musicians ! Counselor! Oya rest ! 2022 just started! Don’t give me work!”

Read the exchange below.

