Turkey seeks Nigeria’s support for earthquake victims

The Turkish government on Friday solicited humanitarian assistance from its Nigerian counterpart for victims of the recent devastating earthquake in the country.

In a statement in Abuja, the Turkish Embassy said the assistance would cushion the effect of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed 22,000 and devastated some cities of South-eastern Turkey and Syria during the week.

President Recep Erdogan had during the week declared a national emergency in Turkey and appealed for international humanitarian support for the victims of the disaster.

The Embassy urged other public-spirited individuals in Nigeria to send the items to the victims of the earthquake via Turkish airlines and indicate the addresses in Abuja and Lagos where the items would be dropped.

The statement read: “To the kind attention of volunteers who wish to make in-kind donations to those affected by the powerful earthquakes in Turkiye.

“Donations of the following most-needed items will be highly appreciated: Winter clothing for adults and children; winter jacket, overcoat, raincoat, boots, sweater, trousers, gloves neckpiece, neck scarf, beret, cop Socks, underwear.

READ ALSO: Death toll in Turkey, Syria rises more than 8,000, officials say

“Other items are a tent, bed mattress (for the tents), blanket, sleeping bag, mummy Bag, Catalytic stove with a tube, heater cylinder, tube vacuum flask, thermos, torch, power bank, and generator.

“Food: (durable food items – canned food) baby food, formula, diapers, nappies, cleaning and hygiene materials, sanitary pads

“Please place your items in clear bags and provide an itemised list of the contents in the bag.

“The in-kind donations will be sent to Turkiye via Turkish Airlines in a speedy and prioritised manner.

“Donation collection point: are Abuja, No. 46 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja, FCT. Lagos, ARMADA lnternational Limited, 8 Solomon Agbonton Road (Aerodrome Rood).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now