Death toll in Morocco earthquake rises to 2,862

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior has announced that the death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Friday night has risen to 2,862 as at Monday night, while the number of injured victims have climbed to 2,562 people.

The Ministry in an update released early Tuesday, said the latest figures did not include victims declared as missing in hard-to-reach areas where rescue workers have been unable to reach.

Meanwhile, search and rescue teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar have joined local efforts to find survivors from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck the tourist city of Marrakech and provinces in the Atlas Mountains like Al Haouz, in addition to small towns and prefectures in the city of Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Tinghir, among others.

Read also: Death toll in Morocco’s devastating earthquake reaches 1,305

Moroccan authorities have also intensified efforts to tackle the situation, while the North African country continues to receive financial and humanitarian aid from many countries and NGOs.

The United Arab Emirates have sent in both search-and-rescue specialists with sniffer dogs while Algeria, despite it’s long running diplomatic row with Morocco, said it had allocated three planes to transport rescue personnel and aid.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now