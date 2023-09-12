Oppositions kick as Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa appoints son as minister

Opposition figures in Zimbabwe are up in arms with President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he appointed one of his sons as a Minister in his new cabinet.

The opposition political leaders on Tuesday, accused Mnangagwa of nepotism after he announced his new set of ministers following his controversial re-election last month and named his son, David Kudakwashe, as Deputy Finance Minister which he said was part of the parliament’s youth quota.

The long serving President also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, the Deputy Tourism Minister in what is described as his way of imposing his family on the people.

Spokesman for the country’s major opposition party, Outspoken main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere, described the new ministerial appointment as “indefensible”, and accused Mnangagwa of “stoking nepotism”.

He added that the country was “highly disappointed” with the appointment of Mnangagwa’s son and nephew as ministers, and warned that the President was setting a bad precedent in the country.

