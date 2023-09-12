International
Oppositions kick as Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa appoints son as minister
Opposition figures in Zimbabwe are up in arms with President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he appointed one of his sons as a Minister in his new cabinet.
The opposition political leaders on Tuesday, accused Mnangagwa of nepotism after he announced his new set of ministers following his controversial re-election last month and named his son, David Kudakwashe, as Deputy Finance Minister which he said was part of the parliament’s youth quota.
Read also: Zimbabweans vote in crucial presidential, legislative elections
The long serving President also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, the Deputy Tourism Minister in what is described as his way of imposing his family on the people.
Spokesman for the country’s major opposition party, Outspoken main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere, described the new ministerial appointment as “indefensible”, and accused Mnangagwa of “stoking nepotism”.
He added that the country was “highly disappointed” with the appointment of Mnangagwa’s son and nephew as ministers, and warned that the President was setting a bad precedent in the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...