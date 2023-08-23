International
Zimbabweans vote in crucial presidential, legislative elections
Thousands of Zimbabweans on Wednesday, trooped out to vote in the country’s presidential and legislative elections deemed crucial for the country which will determine the future of a southern African nation.
The election is the first since the death of Robert Mugabe, the man who dominated Zimbabwean politics and the ruling Zanu-PF party for decades befure his death in 2019 two years after he was ousted in a military takeover and replaced by his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa is facing 10 challengers including Nelson Chamisa of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who came a close second in the last election in 2018 with 45% behind Mnangagwa won in the first round with 51% of the vote.
Read also: Jonathan to lead fourth AU observer mission for Zimbabwe election
This particular election is deemed crucial in a country where inflation is soaring and cost of living has hit the roof.
While the 80-year-old has boasted of his confidence in getting re-elected, Chamisa believes he has what it takes to upstage the President.
On his part, the 45-year-old Chamisa who is a lawyer and pastor, has promised a new Zimbabwe “for everyone”, with a vow to tackle corruption, relaunching the economy and pulling the country out of international isolation.
